THE best chefs in the world could be bringing their talents to Newport next year.

The city has been invited to host the prestigious Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge Final.

Plans are being considered to make the event a centrepiece of a four day festival of culinary skills, food and drink next autumn.

If the plan comes to fruition, the Global Chefs Challenge and Worldchefs Village could be combined with Wales’ premier international food and drink showcase, BlasCymru/TasteWales 2021 at ICC Wales, Newport from October 25-28.

Worldchefs president Thomas Gugler announced that Wales would be invited to host the Global Chefs Challenge Final after the country lost to Singapore by just four votes in last Saturday’s online ballot to choose the host country for the Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2024.

The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) and its partners, the ICC Wales, the Celtic Manor Resort and the Welsh Government, has been given a deadline of September 15 to either accept or decline the invitation.

Following initial discussions with the Team Wales partners at the weekend, outline plans were quickly put in place to hold a “fantastic showcase” of culinary skills and Welsh food and drink products.

Before the invitation is accepted, however, detailed talks will continue with partners and potential sponsors to ensure that Wales can underwrite the cost of hosting the Global Chefs Challenge.

READ MORE:

Arwyn Watkins OBE, CAW president, said: “The invitation deadline is tight, but The Global Chefs Challenge did feature in our 2024 bid, so we are very aware of the scale and significant importance of securing the opportunity to host this prestigious event in 2021.

“We are very disappointed that Wales didn’t win the Worldchefs Congress and Expo 2024 ballot but delighted that we have the opportunity to welcome the best chefs from around the globe in the autumn of 2021.

“Congratulations to Singapore for putting together a successful bid. I am very proud of the professional bid that Wales made and our transparent campaign.”

The unsuccessful Welsh bid featured a video message from the Prince of Wales.

In his contribution he said: "“Anyone who has the privilege of visiting will have a feast in more ways than one.

"As you take forward this highly important project, which could bring so much benefit to Wales and so much pleasure to participants, I shall be with you in spirit and wishing you well.”

Wales has a successful track record of holding Worldchefs’ meetings.

In 2017, the country hosted a successful Worldchefs European Congress and, last summer, welcomed a Worldchefs board meeting.

Both events were held at the Celtic Manor Resort.