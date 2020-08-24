WITH the number of people working from home in the future expected to double, according to People Management, the likelihood that we will be spending more time than usual looking at screens is bad news for our eyes.

Luckily Jason Williams of Newport's Specsavers is here with some vital advice on taking care of your eyes.

Dry eyes and eye strain

Increased laptop use, constantly checking our mobile phones and unwinding in front of the TV in the evening adds up to a lot of screen time in a 24-hour period. But our eyes are not meant to work in this way.

Mr Williams said: “Our eyes are not designed to be fixed on a single object for a long period of time. When we focus on our screens, especially smaller format laptops, tablets or smart devices, eyes become stressed and strained.

“Eye strain has seen a spike during Covid-19 restrictions as our lifestyles have changed. But the good news is that you can prevent eye strain and irritation with some simple tips”.

What are the symptoms of eye strain?

Mr Williams says: “Symptoms to look out for include general eye discomfort, headaches, sore, tired, burning or itchy eyes, difficulty focusing, watery eyes, dry eyes, blurred or double vision and increased sensitivity to light.”

Who does it affect?

Dry eyes and eye strain can also affect children, as well as adults who spend a lot of time looking at screens, as we often do so without blinking. This can cause disruption to the eye’s tear production.

However, dry eye can also be caused by environmental, health and hormonal factors too, such as air-conditioning, allergies like hay fever or the menopause.

What can you do?

