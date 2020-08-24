BUSINESSES in Wales are being urged to take advantage of advice and guidance from a Welsh Government service to help deal with the economic impact of coronavirus.

Information, webinars, virtual 1-2-1 advisory meetings, and telephone support, are all available through Business Wales, as well as access to mentors and further specialist support.

Advice covers a wide range of issues facing businesses, including the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic and preparations for Brexit.

“Coronavirus has had an impact like no other on our economy," said economy minister Ken Skates.

“As a government, we are doing all that we can to ensure our business community get through this extraordinary period and prepare for the challenges ahead.

"Business Wales has provided first-class support to thousands of people over recent years and have continued doing so through the pandemic. They stand ready to provide practical, relevant and valuable advice and guidance to those who need it at this difficult time."

During the past three years, Business Wales has helped more than 15,000 people start or grow their businesses and has supported the launch of more than 3,600 new enterprises.

The Welsh Government’s package of business assistance includes more than £760m worth of business rate support grants, which have been made to more than 64,000 businesses, while the unique Economic Resilience Fund has already provided help to more than 12,000 firms in Wales, protecting in excess of 75,000 jobs.

Mr Skates added: “We want to support our entrepreneurs to recover from this pandemic stronger and unleash the strong entrepreneurial spirit we have here in Wales.

“We know that business resilience is improved with access to the right support and I urge you to take advantage of the support available.”

Abigail Chamberlain, from Welsh Luxury Hamper Company in Chepstow has benefitted from the Business Wales service.

She has already attracted interest from global brands including John Lewis and Fine and Country Estate Agents.

She said: “I plan to grow my business and be able to offer a wider range of products to a growing list of customers.

"I am currently working on several large contracts and intend to use the Welsh Luxury Hamper Company as a platform to encourage other young women into the business.”

To find out more about Business Wales, visit businesswales.gov.wales/campaigns/support or call 03000 6 03000.