WOULD you buy a home without stepping inside it?

While many house hunters are doing their best to socially distance during house viewings, some developers are offering to remove the worry.

Virtual viewings are run across Gwent to allow prospective buyers to view their potential new home from their current one.

You can view homes at developments in Chepstow, Cwmbran and Monmouth, as well as further afield in Cardiff, Swansea and Bridgend.

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are offering the bookings to people who may be feeling anxious about leaving the house.

Richard Lawson, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes sales director in South Wales, has said that the virtual viewings are the perfect way for buyers to look around a property they are interested in during the current pandemic.

He said: “We our getting used to a new ‘normal’ across the country because of Covid-19, and although Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are now inviting buyers back to sales offices across the region, we are also delighted that potential homeowners can still view our list of properties online.

“It is vital that our customers, and our staff, feel happy during the current time, and we understand that some buyers may be feeling anxious about visiting us onsite.

“Being able to view everything our homes have to offer from home, is hopefully the perfect solution.”