THE return of Welsh schools is a 'top priority' for the Welsh Government.

First minister Mark Drakeford said the re-opening of schools was the focus and that "most of the headroom we have is being devoted to ensuring that schools of staff and students can make a successful and safe return."

He added that Wales had an advantage compared to the rest of the UK, having had the experience of re-opening schools briefly in June and July.

Mr Drakeford said: “I think parents and pupils in Wales can have confidence that schools in Wales will re-open successfully from September.

“We are unique in the United Kingdom in having that experience from June and July where schools actually opened very successfully all schools in Wales be open to all pupils in Wales were able to attend and we have learned a great deal from that

“I visited a school here in Cardiff earlier this week where the head teacher told me of the lessons that they learned from that experience, how they are applying them for the reopening in September.”

Speaking at the Welsh Government press conference on Friday, he added: “We are in close touch with colleagues in Scotland, where schools have already returned and whether there are things that we can learn from them, too.

“And by using the headroom we have in the next three weeks cycle, primarily for the purpose of re-opening schools, I think demonstrates that we are putting the successful and safe reopening of schools right at the very top of our agenda.”

The Welsh Government's back to school plans can be viewed here.

READ MORE:

The importance of getting children back to school was echoed by prime minister Boris Johnson.

He said the risk of contracting coronavirus in schools is 'very small' and it is 'vitally important' that schools re-open.

Schools in Scotland reopened earlier this month, while those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are expected to welcome all pupils from the beginning of September.

Mr Johnson said: “I have previously spoken about the moral duty to reopen schools to all pupils safely, and I would like to thank the school staff who have spent the summer months making classrooms Covid-secure in preparation for a full return in September.

“We have always been guided by our scientific and medical experts, and we now know far more about coronavirus than we did earlier this year.

“As the Chief Medical Officer has said, the risk of contracting Covid-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child’s development and their health and wellbeing to be away from school any longer.

“This is why it’s vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends. Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school.”

His comments come after the UK’s chief medical officers issued a joint statement seeking to reassure parents that it was safe to send their children back to school.

They said “very few, if any” children and teenagers would come to long-term harm from the virus solely by attending school, while there was a “certainty” of harm from not returning.