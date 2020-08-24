THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for "very strong winds" across South East Wales this week as Storm Francis hits the UK.
A yellow weather warning covering Gwent – as well as the rest of Wales and most of England – will come into effect at 9am tomorrow morning (Tuesday) and last for 24 hours.
The Met Office said that from Monday night there would be wind gusts of 60 miles per hour and potentially 70mph in exposed western locations.
The rain is expected to be heaviest in Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland where 60-90 millimetres of rain could fall as the storm moves from west to east, the Met Office added.
Chief meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday.
"There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK."
Storm Francis could cause disruption to travel and power supplies, the Met Office warned.
And the storm will also bring plenty of rain to South East Wales.
Heavy rain is forecast in Newport tomorrow morning, and showers will continue for the rest of the day.
Temperatures in Newport are not expected to top 19C, but with the wind chill it could feel more like 11C in the afternoon, the Met Office forecasts.
Winds are expected to top 50 mph on Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic Wales has issued the following advice to motorists for driving in high winds:
- Keep both hands on the steering wheel.
- Keep your speed down.
- Be ready for stronger winds or gusts on exposed stretches of roads or when passing high-sided vehicles.
- Leave extra room around cyclists and motorcyclists.
- Keep your distance from other vehicles.
- Plan your journey carefully, checking weather and traffic bulletins.
- Expect lower speeds or temporary closures on exposed bridges or due to fallen debris.