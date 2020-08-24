A TORFAEN football club is getting improvements to the pitch used by its junior teams thanks to a £15,000 donation from a contractor building homes for Bron Afon Community Housing.
Fairfield United AFC in Talywain has more than 140 players ranging from under sevens through to a senior team. Their junior pitch is regularly waterlogged, so the improvement work will give the players a permanent base for training and playing.
ButlerWall Homes is building 20 homes in Woodland View, Blaenavon, and 28 homes at Caldicot Way in Cwmbran.
Fairfield United AFC receiving their donation from ButlerWall Homes
Ria Gibbs, Bron Afon’s community development team leader, said: “When a contractor is building homes for us, we negotiate with them for some benefits for the community. It could be a mix of jobs on the site for local residents, or support for a community group.
“This popular club is using this kind donation of £15,153.94 towards the cost of improving the draining and surface playing area so the players can enjoy their sport throughout the year.
“It’s going to bring local children together to get fit and build friendships for life through football. Thanks to ButlerWall Homes for working closely with us to bring new affordable homes to Torfaen along with the added bonus of giving this club a boost”.
The contractor has also given £600 to St David’s RC Primary School in Cwmbran to buy sanitising equipment for when pupils return to classes next month.