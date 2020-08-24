POLICE have now arrested 33-year-old Dale Brown, of Newport, who was the subject of an appeal last week following an alleged "altercation" in the Ringland area of the city last week that left a man requiring hospital treatment.
Gwent Police appealed for information to locate Mr Brown in connection with the alleged incident in Ringland Circle on the afternoon of Thursday, August 20.
Following the alleged incident, a 26-year-old man was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment to stab wounds to his leg and back.
The police thanked the public for their help with the appeal to find Mr Brown.
Comments are closed on this article.