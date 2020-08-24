MEXICAN-themed restaurant chain Chiquito have reopened a number of branches across the UK - and introduced a new simplified menu.

We've put together all you need to know about their return around the country.

What have Chiquito said about the reopenings?

In a statement, a spokesperson from Chiquito said: "We’ve been working hard on our reopening plans, with team and guest safety at the heart, and are reopening restaurants every week.

"We will announce any new openings as soon as they’re confirmed."

All reopened branches will stick to social distancing guidelines and will have an enhanced cleaning regime to ensure staff and customers stay safe.

Is Chiquito taking part in the Eat Out to Help out scheme?

Yes, the company have confirmed they are taking part in the government Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

However, due to the impact of Covid-19, the company have had to suspend their standard offers and discounts.

Simplified menu introduced and reduced opening hours

The company have cut several items from their menu, including breakfast, as they make a gradual return to full service.

The statement added: "As we reopen, we are offering a simplified menu allowing social distancing measures and reducing pressure on our teams. But don’t worry, we’ve made sure to keep our favourites.

"If yours didn’t make the cut, let us know on social media so we can take into account when full menu is back.

"To allow for social distancing and to reducing pressure on our teams we are offering a simplified menu and operating reduced hours.

"Unfortunately, this means that we won’t be able to offer breakfast in the first phase of our openings.

"Make sure you follow us on social media to find out when we’re ready for your morning fix."

Which Chiquito restaurants have reopened across the UK?

These restaurants have reopened (the latter three reopened on Monday, August 24), and all will start taking bookings soon:

Bristol Cribbs Causeway

Metrocentre, Gateshead

Eldon Square, Newcastle Upon Thne

Pavilions West, Peterborough

The below restaurants will reopen on Monday, August 31, and will start taking bookings in the next few weeks:

Camberley

Cheshire Oaks

Dudley

Ipswich Nacton Road

Leeds

Leicester

Lenton

Liverpool Edge Lane

Manchester Printworks

Northampton Sixfields

Rochester

Stoke Potteries

Will Chiquito reopen more restaurants?

Chiquito have said that more restaurants will reopen later, with further announcements in due course.

No further details have been released as to how many branches will reopen, nor the ones that will remain closed for good.