DISCOUNT chain Poundland have unveiled a major shake-up of their stores as they step up plans to transform hundreds of branches across the UK.

In the biggest piece of change to their hit stores so far, Poundland have revealed that it would launch brand new homeware shop-in-shops.

What has launched within Poundland stores?

All of Poundland’s 800-plus stores will be putting its all-new contemporary PEP&CO Home brand on display.

Also, more than 120 of its larger locations also getting brand new displays to show off the revamped range.

All 800-plus branches began to include the new range on Thursday, August 20.

What have Poundland said about the changes?

The launch of PEP&CO Home at Poundland marks the biggest in-store change since Poundland rolled out clothing shop-in-shops to 300-plus stores.

Poundland say the move and is another building block in their massive transformation plans following an announcement by the company back in July.

The retailer say their homeware revamp has been 12 months in the making and brings an on-trend, contemporary, and exclusive home and décor range to Poundland alongside a major refresh of how the products are displayed and merchandised.

What types of products have been introduced?

The new brand includes items to put the finishing touches to any home such as photo frames, ornaments, vases, plant pots, faux plants and flowers, candle holders, cushions bath towels and stylish throws.

During the summer and autumn, new lines will be added as PEP&CO Home establishes itself on the high street.

Following the introduction of PEP&CO clothing, plus frozen and chilled foods, PEP&CO Home will be the third shop-in-shop to be rolled out to Poundland stores since the company began its transformation programme.

The move also builds on the growing popularity of Poundland’s PEP&CO clothing brand, which serves 15 million customers a year.

What have bosses at Poundland said?

Poundland’s trading director Tim Bettley said: “PEP&CO Home is a contemporary range, offering both quality and amazing value– from everyday items to the ornaments that bring the finishing touch to any room.

“And we know from our secret tests, customers are going to love the range, especially when they realise the value compared to other retailers.”

The “Project Diamond” transformation includes refreshing and refurbishing stores, new store opening and re-sites, extending the range of entertainment products and accelerating the rollout of chilled and frozen food to 60 stores.