LIDL GB has recalled one of its muesli bars over fears of the presence of salmonella.

The company has taken the precautionary step of recalling the Deluxe Dark Chocolate Muesli Bar with Brazils and Cranberries because of the risk it might contain salmonella.

The product impacted is the 3x45g pack with a best before of August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021 or April 2021.

Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

The Food Standards Agency said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it.

"You should return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have already bought it.

The notice says: "If you have bought the above product, we advise you not to eat it.

"Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl GB store you can return the item to t he store for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

"Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk including a photo of the affected product and Best Before End date.

"Other Deluxe products, variants and Best Before End dates are not affected by this recall.

"Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused."