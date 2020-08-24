AN ALPACA who went missing from farmland in the Gwent countryside has been found dead.
Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team appealed for help after Kevin disappeared and it was at first believed he had been stolen from Llanover, near Abergavenny.
A force spokesperson said: “We recently appealed for your help to find an alpaca that had gone missing from a field in Llanover, sadly he has now been found dead.
“We don’t now believe he was stolen, there’s nothing suspicious.
“Thanks for helping and sharing our appeal.”