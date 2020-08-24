NINETEEN new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wales today, including three in Gwent.
And one more death from the disease has been confirmed in Wales, in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area in north Wales.
The three new Gwent cases comprise two in Newport and one in Caerphilly county borough.
There have now been 17,746 cases in Wales, and 1,593 deaths, according to Public Health Wales, though both figures are known to be higher.
The number of cases in Newport now stands at 898, and in Caerphilly at 759. Across Gwent, Public Health Wales reports that there have been 2,784 confirmed cases.
The number of coronavirus deaths in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), again according to Public Health Wales, remains at 275, the same as in the Cardiff & Vale University Health Board area.
Here is where the 19 new cases are, and how many cases there have now been in those areas:
Swansea - four (1,355)
Cardiff - three (2,406)
Newport - two (898)
Rhondda Cynon Taf - two (1,896)
Wrexham - two (1,398)
Caerphilly - one (759)
Conwy - one (731)
Denbighshire - one (819)
Vale of Glamorgan - one (803)
Merthyr Tydfil - one (587)
Powys - one (369)
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
