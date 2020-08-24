Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Amazon End of Summer Sale is running from 24th August to 1st September with new deals being announced throughout the week. We will be updating this post constantly over the course of the sale, so bookmark us and come back often to see what's new.
AMAZON might have delayed Prime day but there are still hundreds of excellent deals to be had at the online behemoth's End of Summer sale. The event runs over the next week and contains thousands of seasonal discounts on a wide variety of products. From robot vacuums and wearables to laptops, this incredible sale encompasses hundreds of best-selling items, and we’ve sought out some of the most popular options for your convenience.
The 10 best End of Summer Sale deals (So far…)
1. Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)—£54.99 (Save £35): The Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) is the best Amazon Echo model available. It’s not the lowest price we have seen but it’s still well worth it.
2. Fitbit Charge 3—£84.99 (Save £65): All of our testers chose the Charge 3 as their hands-down favourite fitness tracker and favourite Fitbit for its mix of good looks, easy-to-navigate device menus and companion app, and a plethora of activity- and sleep-tracking info.
3. Asus Chromebook Flip Laptop—£399.99 (Save £50): With its sophisticated aluminium design, an excellent battery life, and speedy performance the Asus Flip is the best Chromebook we have ever tested.
4. 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test—£99 (Save £50): This is a great price on the popular DNA kit.
5. Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger Adapter—£6.79 (Save £6.20): This Anker Car Charger did extremely well in our test lab and based on the over 20,000 reviews, customers seem to agree!
6. Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds—£89.99 (Save £60): This is a historically low price on the popular set of true wireless earbuds.
7. Crocs Crocband Flip—£13.60 (Save £21.39): While some may consider them chronically uncool, several of our writers love Crocs. If you want to see what all the fuss is about Amazon has a handful of options on sale.
8. Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS—£44.99 (Save £25): If you’ve been missing your daily Costa run this diminutive pod coffee machine might be the answer to your prayers.
9. Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner [HV390UKT]—£169.99 (Save £100): While we haven't yet tested this ultra-powerful cleaner out for ourselves, our lab manager, Jon Chan, can attest that Shark is a super dependable brand.
10. Post-it Notes Super Sticky Note Pad—£3.99 (Save £4.46): Just in time for back-to-school, these incredibly popular sticky notes are on sale.
Amazon Devices
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)—£29.99 (Save £20)
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (3rd Gen)—£34.99 (Save £25)
- Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)—£54.99 (Save £35)
- Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)—£59.99 (Save £80)
- Amazon Kindle Kids Edition—£74.99 (Save £25)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet—£64.99 (Save £25)
Appliances and Cleaning
- Eufy Robot Vacuum Cleaner RoboVac 30C— £169.99 (Save £120)
- Neato Robotics D450 Robot Vacuum Cleaner—£279.99 (Save £250)
- Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner [HV390UKT]—£169.99 (Save £100)
Back to School
- Post-it Notes 152 mm x 101 mm Super Sticky Note Pad—£3.99 (Save £4.46)
- Parker Jotter Originals Rollerball Pen—£7.95 (Save £4.05)
- Parker Jotter London Refills Discovery Pack—£8.26 (Save £6.74)
- Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens (12 Count)—£15.99 (Save £6.18)
- Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens Assorted Colours (14 Count)—£11.24 (Save £3.75)
- Scotch Magic Tape—£1.99 (Save £1.70)
- Moleskine Cahier Journal Set of 3 Ruled Notebooks—£10.52 (Save £4.72)
Camping and Outdoors
- Campingaz 4 Series Classic LS Plus Gas BBQ 4 Burner Gas Barbecue Grill—£315.15 (Save £105.05)
- Coleman Comfort Airbed—£33.46 (Save £4.29)
- Coleman Cool Box Xtreme—£96.75 (Save £53.24)
- Coleman Tent Octagon, 6 Man Festival Dome Tent—£189.99 (Save £35.01)
- Coleman Lightweight Cobra Unisex Outdoor Backpacking Tent—£66.64 (Save £42.10)
- Coleman Tent Darwin, Compact Dome Tent—£94.63 (Save £32.34)
Fashion and Footwear
- Champion Men's Performance Crew Socks—£11.20 (Save £5.01)
- Merino Wool Dress Socks for Men & Women—£12.70 (Save £12.25)
- JOYSPELS High Waisted Gym Leggings—£15.25 (Save £14.74)
- Up to 15% off Crocs
- Up to 25% off ECCO shoes
- Up to 30% off Puma shoes
- Riemot Memory Foam Insoles for Men and Women—£6.79 (Save £14.20)
- Up to 35% off Sketchers
- Up to 20% off Craghoppers
Fitness and Sport
- Fitbit Charge 3—£84.99 (Save £65)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids—£49.99 (Save £20)
- Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS Running Watch—£117.99 (Save £52)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3—£134.99 (Save £34.01)
Kitchen and Cooking
- Duronic Ice Cream Maker IM540—£33.99 (Save £16)
- iiiMY Whisky Stones Gift Set—£9.34 (Save £10.65)
- Nescafé Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS—£44.99 (Save £25)
- SG Coffee Milk Frother—£8.49 (Save £2.50)
Headphones and Speakers
- Anker Wireless Headphones—£16.99 (Save £9)
- Anker Soundcore Upgraded, Anker Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds—£36.99 (Save £13)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds—£33.98 (Save £16.01)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds—£89.99 (Save £60)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds—£109.99 (Save £60)
Health and Beauty
- Niré Beauty Artistry Makeup brush set—£29.96 (Save £9.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Pure Clay Black Charcoal Detox Face Mask—£4.50 (Save £3.50)
Home Goods, Decor, and Furniture
Lifestyle
Laptops
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA Full HD 14" Touchscreen Laptop—£399.99 (Save £50)
- ASUS ROG Strix G512LV Full HD 144 Hz 15.6 Inch Gaming Laptop—£1099.99 (Save £300)
- HP OMEN 15 Laptop—£1,499.99 (Save £500.01)
Tech Accessories
- Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger Adapter—£6.79 (Save £6.20)
- Anker PowerCore 10000mAh External Battery—£19.54 (Save £20.45)
- Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad—£12.99 (Save £6)
TVs
