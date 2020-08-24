A ROYAL Navy veteran from Cwmbran is helping his wider community through the coronavirus pandemic.

Lee Taylor served in the Royal Navy for 23 years and has owned his Minuteman Press franchise in Newport, Wales for six years.

When COVID-19 hit, he immediately went to work to bring his community together with a free initiative called Bounce Back Newport, part of Bounce Back UK By Minuteman Press International.

Bounce Back UK provides free local listings and COVID-19 posters to support local businesses and keep communities safe.

Mr Taylor said: "It’s something positive and useful they can engage with, rather than just me trying to sell them stuff.

"It shows the wider public that we are genuinely interested in helping them maintain and grow their own business."

Mr Taylor enrolled into the Royal Navy at 16 because he wanted to see the world and serve his country.

His career in the armed forces took him to the former Yugoslavia on four occasions during the 1990s and to Iraq during the second Gulf War.

Since leaving the Royal Navy, he has set up his Minuteman Press franchise in Newport to cater for local businesses’ digital print, design and marketing needs.

He said: "I wanted to manage my own business and do something completely different when I left the Royal Navy.

"I have been following with interest the regeneration of Newport. "It’s an exciting time for the city, the local economy is growing and we enjoy helping fellow businesses achieve their objectives, and working with them to grow their own business.

"The most rewarding aspect is doing a good job for a customer and learning they have recommended you to friends, family and colleagues."