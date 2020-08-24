PEOPLE in Gwent have expressed concerns on the issue of whether face masks should be made mandatory in schools and workplaces in Wales.

Responding to a question posed by the South Wales Argus on Facebook, some parents said that asking children to wear them in school might suggest these are thus not safe environments, while others said they could see the reasoning behind such a move.

It comes as secondary school pupils in Scotland face the prospect of having to wear face masks in certain situations as they return to school.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Scottish Government's education secretary is in the final stages of consulting on whether masks should be worn in school.

If enacted, pupils would be forced to wear masks in corridors around the school, but not in classrooms.

World health Organisation (WHO0 guidance now states that children over 12 should be wearing them where physical distancing is not possible.

The consultation does not currently cover the introduction of face coverings in classrooms.

Nicola Sturgeon says it is "expected" that the rules will come into force.

Asked by the Argus if face masks should be made mandatory in schools and workplaces in Wales, scores of people replied, with many expressing concerns.

Several parents suggested that asking children to wear masks at school meant they were not safe environments for children.

Jayne Robertson said: "As parents our top priority are our children. I sent my daughter back when they returned before the summer as I felt it was safe and the right decision for us.

"If they bring face masks in they are saying it is no longer safe."

Lisa Clifton added: "If they have got to wear masks in school then it is definitely not safe to go to school."

Others, while not enthusiastic about the prospect, said they could see the reasons behind the idea.

Ruth Knight said: "As shielding has recently paused I visited a Newport food hall.

"Few if any were wearing masks, poor social distancing, actual barging at times and people openly coughing multiple times without caring to cover their cough.

"If adults find it so difficult then I imagine it is going to be very difficult for children.

"I felt sorry for the whole situation including the retail workers.

"Will effective social distancing in schools be a realistic possibility? I'm thinking not. I can see a need for face masks."

Over the weekend the World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks, in line with rules for adults in their country.

Children aged five and under should not normally wear masks, the WHO said.

The WHO guidance does not specify whether a child over the age of 12 should wear a mask in school.