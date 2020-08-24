PEOPLE in the UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University, the UK Government has said.

Reports had suggested that Donald Trump was considering granting emergency authorisation for it to be deployed in the US.

However, Downing Street insisted the UK would be first in line.

The vaccine is being developed by Oxford scientists and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

The UK Government has struck a deal with AstraZeneca to get “first access” to it once approved, a spokesman said.

“AstraZeneca have entered into a number of agreements with other countries, they have the global licensing agreement with Oxford, but we have been clear - once it has been found to be effective, we have signed a deal for 100 million doses which means that once it is effective the UK will get first access.”

A Number 10 spokesman added: “We have been clear that we will only roll out a vaccine once it is deemed safe and effective by our regulators.”

The latest human trials of the vaccine being developed at the University of Oxford suggest it is safe and induces an immune response to Covid-19.

Early signs suggest the jab could provide double protection, producing an antibody and T-cell response.

Trials are also taking place in South Africa and Brazil where scientists are hoping to understand how well people across a broad range of ages could be protected from Covid-19.

It is hoped an effective vaccine could be ready later this year.