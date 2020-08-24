THE Welsh Government has extended two "crucial" health and social care funds for another year, amid hopes the projects they support will boost the nation's future coronavirus response.

The Integrated Care Fund (ICF) and Transformation Fund (TF) have both been extended by 12 months and will now run until April 2022.

Both funds are designed to promote more integration of health and social care services.

Wales' seven Regional Partnership Boards (which comprise the nation's health boards, local government and third sector) will administer the funds – £129 million for the ICF and £50 million for the TF.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said the regional boards "are key vehicles for leading health and social care integration and transformation, and have a key role to play in ensuring we have an integrated approach to planning and delivery for the coming winter.

"The projects they have developed to date using the ICF and TF funding have not only become crucial and embedded in supporting the new ways of delivering wider health and social services, but also played a fundamental role in our response to Covid 19."

"The hospital to home projects (rapid discharge) and admission avoidance models developed through the ICF and TF, along with the use of digital technology have provided essential services during the pandemic."

Mr Gething added: "The further 12 months funding...will provide stability for the RPBs and the continuity for key health and care services that will support us through the challenging winter ahead and set firm foundations for our stabilisation and reconstruction phases.

"This extended time will also allow us to reinvigorate the transformation programme momentum that had been developing at pace prior to the Covid 19 emergency.

"For example, the Research, Innovation and Improvement Co-ordination Hubs (RIICH) network recently established across Wales will have a pivotal role to play in the capture and wider adoption of innovative new ways of collaborative working that have emerged during the pandemic.

"They will also benefit from a further 12 months of funding through this announcement."