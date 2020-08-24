A CAERPHILLY food bank has been given vital funds by a company to allow them to help more people in need.

Blackwood and District Foodbank was given the money – coming to a total of more than £19,000 – from Amey, a long-term supporter of the Trussell Trust, who help Blackwood and District Foodbank.

Susan Steele, a trustee of the Blackwood and District Foodbank said: “The money donated will enable Blackwood and District Foodbank to continue to support more people throughout Caerphilly Borough as the demand for the food increases during the COVID-19 pandemic. The foodbank has seen a sharp rise in requests for food parcels from people in need of support.

“We are extremely grateful for the huge donation from Amey and Ferrovial. The foodbank regularly has to purchase food items we run short of, so this generous donation will ensure the foodbank will be able to continue to support those in food poverty. The economic forecast predicts more people will face job losses and will need the support of the Trussell Trust foodbanks. Without this financial support the foodbank would not be able to feed as many individuals and families.”

The funds have been donated through the Ferrovial Together Covid-19 fund which is the parent company of Amey and in total, they have provided more than £6.5million in donations to charities and organisations around the world, with more than £900,000 in the UK.

Amey’s country director for Wales, Caroline Lewis, said: “The Covid-19 fund donations have been making a huge difference to our local communities. We’re really pleased to provide essential support to Blackwood and District foodbank amongst a number of other Trussell Trust foodbanks who rely on donations, volunteering and finances. With the impact from Covid-19, we understand that local foodbanks are seeing an increase of customers who are recently unemployed, and we want to do as much as possible to support our communities in the months ahead.”