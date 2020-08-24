EUROSTAR have revealed when rail passengers will be able to travel directly from London to Amsterdam.

Here's what you need to know.

When will the new Eurostar service from London to Amsterdam begin?

The new return service will start on Monday, October 26.

How much will tickets cost?

Tickets will cost at least £40 each way.

How long will the journeys take?

The train journey from London to Amsterdam will take four hours and nine minutes.

Passengers will also be able to go from Rotterdam, located south of Amsterdam, back to St Pancras International in London in three hours 29 minutes.

The announcement comes as the UK Government removed the Netherlands from its list of countries people can travel to without having to quarantine on their return.

Travellers who arrived back in the UK from the Netherlands after August 15 have to self-isolate for 14 days under coronavirus safety measures.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the new rail service go on sale from Tuesday, September 1 and can be booked up to six months in advance.

What have Eurostar about making bookings extendable?

Eurostar said all bookings made from July 1 to December 31 are exchangeable for any dates of travel available at the time of purchase, with no exchange fee up to 14 days before departure.

The company said its trains are deep cleaned before every journey and that a new seat map system will ensure passengers are kept at a safe distance apart.

For more information, visit: www.eurostar.com/uk-en.