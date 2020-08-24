STORM Francis is set to reach the UK on the early hours of tomorrow morning - with the Met Office warning of an “unseasonably wet and windy spell”.

Here's the latest on the storm - including when and wear it will arrive across the UK.

How long is the storm set top last?

Forecasters predict winds of up to 70mph and heavy rainfall – up to 90mm in places – during a 36-hour weather window, starting on Tuesday morning.

It follows a similar period of unseasonable weather towards the end of last week, coinciding with the arrival of Storm Ellen.

Weather warnings for wind remained in place across all England, Wales and parts of Scotland during the weekend.

A new wind warning is in place for all of Wales and most of England until Wednesday, as well as two heavy rain warnings for southern Scotland, and north Wales and northern England.

What have forecasters said?

Chief Meteorologist Andy Page said: “The UK is in for another unseasonably wet and windy spell with Storm Francis arriving on Tuesday.

“There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK.”

What have the Met Office said?

Nicola Maxey, press officer for the Met Office, added: “Since 2015 when we started naming storms, we have never had to name a storm in August – and now we’ve had two in a few days.

“There are a lot of people on holiday in the UK at the moment, going camping and on walking breaks, many in coastal locations where the winds are likely to be stronger, so it is worth checking on the Met Office website ahead of time.”

Where is the rain expected to be heaviest?

Forecasters said the winds were “unusual” for August, and might result in transport disruption and impacts on outdoor activities.

The rain is expected to be heaviest in Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland where up to 90mm in total could fall as the storm moves from west to east.

When will Storm Francis end?

Storm Francis is expected to clear by Wednesday lunchtime, leaving a brighter and more settled outlook for the remainder of the day, the Met Office said.

No new storm is currently forecast this month, meaning the next storm will begin with “A” rather than “G”, as the storm-naming calendar resets on September 1.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for August 2020 Bank Holiday weekend?

The Met Office said the bank holiday weekend would likely be a mixture of sunshine and some scattered showers across the country.