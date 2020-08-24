PUBLIC toilets in two Caerphilly county borough parks have reopened.

The toilets at Ystrad Mynach Park and Caerphilly’s Morgan Jones Park were unlocked today, while those at Waunfawr Park in Cross Keys will follow at the end of this week.

The move has been welcomed by the council’s Plaid Cymru group which called for their re-opening.

Leader of the group, Cllr Colin Mann, said “common sense has prevailed”.

“I’m pleased that Caerphilly has followed Cardiff, Rhondda Cynon Taf and many other local authorities in re-opening toilets in parks,” he said.

“I was always confident that they could be opened safely and it is good to see a hand gel dispenser being made available.

“I had requested that council officers review the closure and resolve this issue.

“They’ve done that now, but I believe this could have been resolved a lot earlier.”

The toilets were closed by the council in line with Welsh Government coronavirus guidelines.

A spokesman for Caerphilly council said: “We are pleased to be able to reopen these facilities in line with the latest coronavirus guidelines.

“Like all our local authorities, we have been required to follow appropriate Welsh Government and public health advice to ensure that we can re-introduce our services in a safe and consistent manner.

“We would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during the closure period.”

Caerphilly town mayor, Cllr Mike Prew, also welcomed the move.

“This follows the good news about maintenance work on the splash pool in Morgan Jones Park, which we also raised some time ago,” Cllr Prew said.