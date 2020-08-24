A TEENAGER 'runner' working for a Newport drug dealer - who left the city to start a new life in Yorkshire - was spared an immediate custodial sentence.

Dominic Horvath was aged just 17 when he was caught selling cocaine and crack cocaine in the city to police officers who were working undercover.

Prosecutor Gareth James said on one occasion the defendant was witnessed acting for a man in an orange Suzuki Swift car who was at the scene.

Horvarth referred to the driver as ‘The Boss Man’ when negotiating a deal with the undercover officers.

Mr James said the man in the Suzuki “remains unknown”.

Horvath, now 18, and formerly of Clifton Place, Newport, was arrested in Bradford in June as part of Gwent Police’s Operation Solar.

He was caught selling a £20 bag of crack cocaine with a 92 per cent purity in Corporation Road, Newport, and £30 of cocaine in the city's Cyril Street.

The offences took place last November.

Mr James said Horvarth was picked up in Yorkshire when the Operation Solar arrest warrants were enforced this summer.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of supply class A drugs.

Cardiff Crown Court was told he has previous convictions for causing actual bodily harm, assault by beating and public disorder, but none for drugs offences.

Before Horvarth’s lawyer Stuart John began his mitigation, Judge Richard Williams told him he would pass a suspended custodial sentence on his client

The judge told the defendant: “You have been held in custody since June 5. You moved to Bradford to make a fresh start.

“You have spent 80 days in custody and you have not enjoyed your time on remand.”

Judge Williams sent Horvath to a young offender institution for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

He was made the subject of an 18-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.