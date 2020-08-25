A RUGBY player who knocked out a gay man’s front teeth at a house party in an unprovoked homophobic attack, has been jailed.

Lewis Alexander, 23, lashed out and punched Geraint Healy in the mouth after he was asked to leave the gathering because of his drunken behaviour.

Prosecutor Eugene Egan said around eight people had left a pub and gone to a house in Bedwas, after closing time last month.

He told Newport Crown Court how Alexander reacted by using offensive language to abuse his victim over his sexuality after he had told him off.

Mr Egan said: “He was asked to leave the party and the defendant motioned to headbutt Mr Healy but didn’t.

“He then approached him as he was sat on the sofa and punched him with significant force in the mouth.

“Mr Healy lost two of his front teeth. He will need restorative dental treatment.

“Another man, James Bates, came to help him and Alexander then bit him to his finger.

“There was hostility shown towards Mr Healy because of his sexual orientation.

“Mr Bates said he was shocked by the unprovoked violence unleashed that evening.”

Alexander, of Celyn Avenue, Caerphilly, admitted two counts of causing actual bodily harm on July 18.

The court was told of how the defendant has a previous conviction for violence after he attacked a 'good samaritan' outside the Howells department store in Cardiff city centre.

Alexander was knocked unconscious last year after being the victim of an assault, and set upon a member of the public who came to help him.

Christopher Rees, mitigating, said: “He is very remorseful and he wishes me to apologise to the two victims in this case.

“When he is sober, he has excellent qualities. He is a very hard-working young man with a very good job. He is an excellent rugby player.”

Mr Rees added: “There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and he is committed to change.”

Judge Daniel Williams told Alexander: “You had indicated you were going to apologise to Mr Healy.

“But you went up to him and punched him in the face causing him to lose two of his front teeth.

“The hostility you showed towards him because of his sexual orientation is an aggravating feature.

“Other aggravating features are that you were drunk and you have a previous conviction for violence.”

Alexander was jailed for 12 months.