A PAIR of inspirational volunteers from Chepstow have been recognised by the High Sheriff of Gwent for their work to help vulnerable people in the town during the coronavirus pandemic.

Helen Child Villiers - founder of Chepstow Covid-19 Helping Group - and Sarah Coleman, project manager of Chepstow Foodbank, were surprised to receive High Sheriff's Awards after being nominated by the town council.

While the Chepstow Covid-19 Helping Group received 3,700 calls for assistance during lockdown, the foodbank supplied the town’s vulnerable with 9.4 tonnes of food (500 food parcels).

High Sheriff Timothy Russen visited the pair to present them with the awards.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Child Villiers said: “I received an email from the council saying they put me forward, but I didn’t realise I had been given it until I spoke to Tim (Russen) and he confirmed he wanted to meet to hand it over."

She dedicated the award to the community in Chepstow, and fellow volunteers Rhiannon Ferguson, Katie Pingree and Jason Race.

“Chepstow’s community has proven how it can pull together in a crisis. I thought there might have been 20 or so wanting to help, and yet the last time I counted we had 350 volunteers - 160 of which are still active,” she added.

“The kindness demonstrated has been immeasurable and I’m honoured to have been able to facilitate this.”

Ms Coleman received the recognition alongside daughter Hannah, 18, who has been helping her mother with the foodbank.

Ms Coleman said: “It’s been a really challenging time and we don’t do it for recognition, but it is nice to be told we are doing a good job.”

During lockdown the foodbank has had to change the way it operates, with 20 volunteers going down to four. It is also open on Fridays only, rather than Wednesdays and Fridays.

Keith Jones, Jan Duffett and Hilary Collins have made up the rest of a four-strong team, with parcels able to feed a family for a week.

Between March 23 and April 30 the foodbank delivered 166 parcels, compared to 105 in the same period last year. 70 per cent of those who have visited during lockdown have been single adults, many of which have lost their jobs.

“It’s a worrying time but it has also been a privilege to serve our community," Ms Coleman added.

"We are expecting extra pressure when the furlough scheme ends in October, but we are lucky that we are prepared for that due to the constant donations from the people of Chepstow. We can’t thank them enough.”