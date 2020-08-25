A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

PAUL MICHAEL GIBBONS, 37, of Spencer Way, Newport, was banned from driving for 40 months after he admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £516 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

JENNIFER MOSES, 39, of Pen y Bryn, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for three years after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

She was ordered to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

BARRY JOHN JONES, 43, of no fixed abode, Newbridge, was jailed for four months after he admitted four counts of attempted burglary.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

LEE MEREDITH, 45, of Abertillery Road, Blaina, was fined £400 after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle.

His driving record endorsed with 10 points and we was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

CHRISTIAN JAMES GLANRID-JONES, 42, of Whitehill Close, Monmouth, was fined £120 after he admitted that he failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment.

LEWYS CAMERON-WALLER, 19, of Ffordd Erw, Watford, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood and possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £443 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ZOHAR ALI, 23, of Ruperra Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood and possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

KALLUM STACEY MOGFORD, 23, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol, a breakdown product of cannabis, in his blood and possession of cannabis.

He was ordered to pay £347 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

LEE DIXON, 45, of Bolt Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £157 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence at Newport Central police station.