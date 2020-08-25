MORE fly-tipped rubbish has been dumped at a Newport ‘hotspot’, just weeks after bags collected there by volunteers were set on fire less than 24 hours after being filled.

Paul Murphy, of Pride in Pill, noticed the pile of rubbish when walking through the area.

The “hotspot” in South Market Street, often has rats running among the waste and each time it is cleaned even more appears, says Mr Murphy.

After his last clean-up there in June ended with his hard work being set on fire, he is unsure what to do, as he fears the same thing will happen again.

“It’s a battle at the moment. You go past places and you want to clean, but you don’t know if it will be set on fire.

“If we do anymore now, I have a funny feeling it will be set on fire”.

The group also cannot guarantee that the rubbish will be picked up, as Newport City Council only offers a community clean-up service at certain times on Saturdays.

Pride in Pill is well known and respected for its community work and litter picks, and the group is a proud recipient of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (an MBE for volunteer groups).

Mr Murphy believes the main reason for the fly-tipping is that people are rummaging through the clothing bank bins located at the back of the Asda car park in Lower Dock Street, and then disposing of them in the surrounding area.

The fly-tipping is mainly made up of clothes - no 'sharps' have been found so far.

“Either fence it off, open the bins between certain times in the day, or have more bins,” added Mr Murphy.

Asda have been approached for comment.