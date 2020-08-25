A BLACKWOOD woman has used her lockdown time to create face coverings for donations, and has to date raised more than £3,000 for Guide Dogs Cymru.

And as a thank you, keen quilter Gwyneth Wilkins will be able to name a guide dog puppy, and has been nominated in the Guide Dogs Cymru’s Local Volunteer Awards.

“My brother, Derrick Goodwin, and his wife Jill are both guide dog owners and I’ve seen how these dogs have changed their lives,” said Mrs Wilkins, a former council and NHS clerical officer who has previously crocheted blankets for trainee guide dogs.

“It all started just before Easter when I had requests from Pontllanfraith Pharmacy, as staff there were struggling to get hold of masks," she said.

"At first, I gave lots away, but then I had the idea of asking for donations to Guide Dogs. I suggested £3 each, but when people heard where the money was going, they often donated more.

Mrs Wilkins created her sewing space in a small bedroom.

She said: “My husband Steve calls it the factory. I’m just about coping with the demand but at one point I nearly ran out of elastic. I’m grateful to my friend Tina Bobbett for donating fabric.”

Orders for the masks came flooding in from across the UK after the story went viral on social media.

Daughter Sarah Healey helped to deliver 100 masks to the Toetal Podiatry Clinic in Cardiff, and a batch to Griffys Tattoos in Abercarn.

The popularity has led to Ms Wilkins creating a new fundraising target of £5,000.

On naming a guide dog puppy, Mrs Wilkins said: “I am so excited that I have managed to raise enough to name a life-changing dog - it’s a real honour.

"I’ve chosen Cadi, which means ‘pure’, for a girl and Walter if it’s a boy after our Westie, who has been our lifesaver through lockdown.”