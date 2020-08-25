RYANAIR have launched another flash sale to destinations across Europe, including Spain, France and Italy - but travellers will need to be quick if they grab a bargain.

The flight offers are available on departures from a number of UK airports.

We've rounded-up some of the best deals.

Where can I fly to?

Ryanair are offering discounted flights to several popular European destinations from UK airports.

London Stansted : Fly to Barcelona and Alicante in Spain, or Cologne, Germany from £9.99 one-way. One-way flights from Stansted to Olsztyn, Poland, are also available for just £7.99.

: Fly to Barcelona and Alicante in Spain, or Cologne, Germany from £9.99 one-way. One-way flights from Stansted to Olsztyn, Poland, are also available for just £7.99. Aberdeen: Fly to Malaga in Spain from £21.72 one-way or to Faro, Portugal for £25.99.

Fly to Malaga in Spain from £21.72 one-way or to Faro, Portugal for £25.99. Glasgow: Fly for £12.99 one-way to the Spanish destinations of Malaga or Alicante.

Fly for £12.99 one-way to the Spanish destinations of Malaga or Alicante. Edinburgh: Fly to Bucharest in Romania for £9.99 one-way, or take a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark for £12.99 one-way.

Fly to Bucharest in Romania for £9.99 one-way, or take a trip to Copenhagen, Denmark for £12.99 one-way. Belfast: Those in Northern Ireland can fly to Gdansk, Poland or Milan, Italy for £14.99 one-way.

Those in Northern Ireland can fly to Gdansk, Poland or Milan, Italy for £14.99 one-way. Bristol: Also included in the sale are one-way flights to Limoges, France and Vienna, Austria for £12.99 and £14.99 respectively.

Also included in the sale are one-way flights to Limoges, France and Vienna, Austria for £12.99 and £14.99 respectively. East Midlands: If you fancy indulging in pizza and pasta, then you can fly one-way to Rome for £12.99 or Venice one-way for £16.99.

If you fancy indulging in pizza and pasta, then you can fly one-way to Rome for £12.99 or Venice one-way for £16.99. Leeds Bradford: If you’re based in Yorkshire, you can also fly from Leeds Bradford airport, with one-way flights to Dublin, Ireland or Wroclaw, Poland for £14.99.

When does the sale end?

The sale finishes at midnight tonight (Tuesday, August 25). Tickets are available on travel between September 1 and October 31, 2020.

What is the current travel advice?

It’s worth noting that some destinations included in the Ryanair flight sale may currently be on the UK quarantine list, meaning that travelers will be required to self-isolate for 14 days on return to the UK.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is also advising against ‘all but essential travel’ to some of the destinations included in the sale due to the coronavirus pandemic, including France and Malta.

This means that you are advised only to travel if the trip is for essential purposes, and it’s worth noting that your travel insurance could be invalidated if you choose to go.

The FCO explains: “All our advice will remain under constant review to take into account the latest situation in each country.

“The FCO continues to advise against non-essential international travel, except to the countries and territories listed on this page.”

The list of exempted countries is based on FCO advice from assessing the risk of travelling to specific countries.

For the countries you may be able to return from without self-isolation, view the list of travel corridors for England and guidance for Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

What should I do before travelling?

The FCO explains: “The global coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. No travel is risk-free, and disruption is still possible.”

If you plan to travel: