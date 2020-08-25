THE August bank holiday takes place on Monday, August 31, offering a long weekend to most of us across the UK.

This is how supermarket opening hours could be affected for those in England and Wales.

Tesco

Tesco opening hours are dependent on the type of store you visit.

Some Tesco superstores are operating shorter opening hours over the bank holiday weekend, between 8am and 6pm rather than the usual 8am to 10pm.

Most smaller express stores are still operating their usual hours, which vary from store to store. You can check your local branch's opening times using Tesco’s store locator tool.

Sainsbury’s

Some Sainsbury’s stores are operating seasonal hours for the August bank holiday, opening between 8am and closing at 8pm.

Opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your branch opening times using Sainsbury’s store locator tool.

Morrisons

Morrisons appears to be operating its usual opening hours during the August bank holiday.

These times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times using Morrisons’ store locator tool.

Asda

Some Asda stores have reduced opening hours on Monday, August 31. Instead of being open from 8am to 10pm, some stores will be open from 8am to 8pm.

Opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times using Asda’s store locator tool.

Lidl

Lidl stores will be open as normal from 8am to 10pm.

You can check your local branch opening times using Lidl’s store locator tool.

Aldi

Aldi is operating during its usual hours, with stores opening between the following times on these dates:

Saturday, August 29, 2020: 8am - 10pm

Sunday, August, 30, 2020: 10am - 4pm

Monday, August 31, 2020: 8am - 8pm

Opening times can vary from store to store, so make sure you double check your local branch opening times using Aldi’s store locator tool.

M&S

Opening times for M&S can vary on the type of M&S store and its location, so check your local branch opening times using the M&S store locator tool.

Waitrose

Waitrose stores will also be operating their seasonal opening hours on Monday, August 31, however this varies from store to store.

Shoppers have been urged to double check their local branch opening times using Waitrose’s store locator tool.

Co-op

In an update on their website, Co-op said: "During bank holidays and special times of year some of our stores may open later and close earlier than normal."

Check opening times for your local Co-op here.

Iceland

Iceland stores will be open this Bank Holiday Monday (August 31), however opening and closing times for each store may vary.

To check your nearest Iceland branch, click here.