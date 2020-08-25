A MONMOUTH tree is in the running to be named as Wales' Tree of the Year.

Woodland Trust Coed Cadw’s annual competition, now in its seventh year, throws the spotlight on Wales’ best-loved trees to help drive up interest in their value and protection.

The Monmouth Catalpa Tree, in St James Square, has made it to the final shortlist of six trees competing for the prize.

The Indian bean tree in a site of historic importance in Monmouth’s St James Square was planted in 1900 and at the time of the unveiling of the Monmouth war memorial in 1921, it was already a beautiful mature specimen.

It was threatened in 2005 when the local authority wanted to fell it on safety ground because it was hollow.

This prompted a campaign by residents to save the tree.

Specialist arborists were brought in who confirmed that minor tree work was all that was necessary.

This was carried out in 2011 and the tree is now once again flourishing.

In 2006 it was declared the oldest and largest of its species in the UK and well befits the brave soldiers who gave up their lives for our freedom.

The tree was nominated for the prize by Mark Kennedy.

READ MORE:

Whittled down from scores of nominations sent in by the public during lockdown, the shortlist was drawn up by a panel of Welsh experts.

Six trees are now up for the public vote.

By going online at woodlandtrust.org.uk people can choose their favourite and crown Wales’ Tree of the Year for 2020.

Voting is open for one month, closing on September 24.

Darren Moorcroft, chief executive of the Woodland Trust, said: “Easily overlooked and routinely undervalued, trees deserve their moment in the sun.

"This contest highlights the need for better protection for the nation’s trees.

"At a time when we’re fighting both a climate and nature crisis, trees are needed now more than ever.

“This competition is a way to show that people do care about trees, so please visit our website and vote for your favourite!”

The process is simple – the tree with the most votes wins.

As well as putting the nation’s best trees on the map, the awards - supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery - offer a £1,000 tree care award for each winning tree.

The Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year competition runs in Wales, England and Scotland.

Each country, thanks to the public vote, will have its own champion.

Just one of the three national winners will be selected to represent the UK in the 2021 European Tree of the Year contest.