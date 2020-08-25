INCREASING wind speeds have forced the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge to all traffic.
The bridge is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted to the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
"Very strong winds" are expected across the Gwent region today – as in the rest of Wales and most of England – as Storm Francis hits the British Isles.
A yellow weather warning has already been issued by the Met Office, beginning at 9am today and lasting 24 hours.
MORE NEWS:
- Redundancies 'inevitable' as Chepstow Racecourse owner plans restructure
- More rubbish dumped at city hotspot weeks after last clean-up was set on fire
- Is this Wales' best tree? Monmouth tree nominated for top prize
And there are early signs that Storm Francis could bring more disruption.
Alex Deakin from the Met Office said it will be “wet and windy for large chunks of the UK”.
He added: “The bands of rain (will) move into Northern Ireland and stick around, move into Scotland and hang around for most of the day.”
Forecasters said the winds were “unusual” for August, but would have to go some way to beat the current record wind gust speed of 87mph recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight in August 1996.