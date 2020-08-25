NEWPORT County AFC manager Michael Flynn will offer Mark O’Brien a job if the Exiles legend wants to stay involved in football.

The 27-year-old defender retired this summer after a check-up on an existing heart condition revealed that he needed surgery.

O’Brien went under the knife for the second time on an issue that was discovered while he was coming through the ranks at Derby County in 2009.

The Irishman played 127 for the Exiles, captained them at Wembley in the League Two play-off final, featured on the memorable FA Cup runs and wrote himself into club folklore with the late volley against Notts County that sealed the 2017 Great Escape.

Boss Flynn is keen to help his former skipper on the road to recovery – and will then look to tap into O’Brien’s knowledge if he decides to stay in the game.

“I’ve told Mark that the most important thing is getting his health back to 100 per cent, it’s slow but he is looking a lot better,” said Flynn.

“It was a major operation. I FaceTimed him in hospital and saw all of the tubes and everything in him, but he is looking a million times better.

“I’ve told Mark that I will be here for him to help him in any way that I can, whether that’s introducing him to coaching, giving him advice on other things that I’ve done or even doing a bit of scouting."

“There are things that I will try and help Mark with so that he can figure out what is next in what is his second life, because all he has ever known is football.”

The Dubliner visited his old teammates in training at Undy Athletic at the start of the month and on Friday was presented with a signed jersey before the Exiles’ behind closed doors friendly against Bristol Rovers.

Lost for words thank you to all the lads and the club for this signed shirt love you all xx pic.twitter.com/9DU2cGY14S — Mark O’Brien (@mark_obrien92) August 21, 2020

"He was a class act both on and off the pitch,” said Flynn. “He was a brilliant team-mate, brilliant to work with and it’s absolutely devastating what’s happened to him.

"The boys wanted to do something for him and wanted to present him with his shirt. There’s a couple of notes on there with messages from everyone at the club."

The Irishman is the second Exiles player in two years to have to retire because of a heart issue after Fraser Franks had to hang up his boots in March, 2019.

Chairman Gavin Foxall reiterated County’s desire to help out their former defender however they can.

“From a duty of care perspective, as a community-owned club, that is what we do,” he said. “With Mark, the support is and will always be there.

“Sadly we had to do the same last year with Fraser Franks, and it’s quite unbelievable really to have two very similar cases at one football club in such a short space of time.

“I think that it’s important that you support your staff in the right way and the way that ‘OB’ has handled things has been admirable. We will continue to support him and hopefully we will see him at Rodney Parade.”