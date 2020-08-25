ONE of the UK's largest and rarest moths has been spotted in Gwent.

The sighting of the Dark Crimson Underwing was the first ever recorded in Wales.

While we slept badly in our beds during the tropical nights of early August, the record-breaking weather provided ideal conditions for native moths to thrive and encouraged rare visitors from continental Europe.

The Dark Crimson and Light Crimson Underwings are largely confined to the New Forest in Hampshire and nearby woodlands - but there are some signs of recent spread into new sites.

READ MORE:

And recent weather has seen the Dark Crimson Underwing moving into new areas.

Founder of Moth Night - an annual celebration which will be held between August 27 and 29 - Mark Tunmore said: “Already we have been receiving widespread reports of Dark and Light Crimson Underwing moths in southern England, indicating that the range expansion of these species is continuing, induced by climate change.

"Particularly exciting has been a recent sighting of Dark Crimson Underwing in Gwent, which represents the first ever record for Wales, and just a few days ago we received a report of a Rosy Underwing in Dorset.

"So we can’t wait to see what happens with so much interest focused on these stunning species over the Moth Night event.”

The Butterfly Conservation charity are now asking for residents' help to track moths across the country.

They are eager to find out just how far each species is moving.

There are hundreds of different species of moths, but this year's Moth Night is celebrating red underwing moths.

With a wingspan of up to 9cm, the Red Underwing is one of the biggest moths likely to be encountered in gardens.

Dr David Roy, head of the biological records centre based at the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology, said: “Although there is much to learn about the red underwings, Moth Night is about all of the UK’s moth species, which are a vital part of the food chain for many other animals and important pollinators of native wildflowers such as orchids.

"So whichever moths you spot on the three nights, please submit your sightings through the Moth Night website to help with the conservation of these important insects.”

To identify and record your red underwing sighting or any other moth sightings during the Moth Night visit Mothnight.info