TRADITIONAL stag dos and hen parties are now "a thing of the past" - and a top Welsh Government health minister has called for the end of pub crawls.

Vaughan Gething has warned big booze-ups with groups of friends are too much of a coronavirus risk.

Labour's Mr Gething made his comments following a rise in cases in Cardiff - one of Britain's top stag and hen-do locations.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Gething blamed the spike on people not obeying social distancing rules and on "indoor contact rather than outdoor contact".

He said that people could "not to go out and socialise as normal".

He said: "So we've seen a spike in cases in Cardiff, it's still relatively low,"

"It's another warning sign for us that the relatively low rates of coronavirus should not lead to people taking risks and ignoring the guidance and the rules that we've provided.

"I don't want people returning to going on a pub crawl again, ignoring the advice about the number of people you should be going out to have a drink with.

"Traditional stag and hen parties, for example, should be things of the past still, because that's lots of people mixing, going out together."

Married Mr Gething said stag dos were an activity "I may have enjoyed doing in the past are actually things that are much bigger risks now".