ONE of Gwent's most popular annual fundraising events has been cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Whitehead Tour de Gwent 2020 was originally scheduled for April, and when the pandemic hit, was moved to September. But, with Covid-19 still a risk, this year's cycle rally, which raises money for St David's Hospice Care, has now been cancelled entirely.

But organisers are still asking riders to take part - either individually or in small groups.

All riders who had registered for the event will be issued with their pre-ordered 2020 jerseys and are being asked to take part at their leisure during the rest of 2020, while sharing photographs on social media.

Organisers suggest riders who still want to take part join the Tour de Gwent Strava Cycling Club at strava.com/clubs/StDavidsHospiceCareTourDeGwent

Detailed route information can be found on the Tour de Gwent website at tourdegwent.org

Event organiser Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "The Hospice needs support more than ever before as we are facing one of the most challenging times in our 42-year history due to the effects of Covid-19 on our fundraising efforts.

"We would very much welcome any funds raised to help us provide free services to the community.

"During this pandemic, we have continued to provide most of our clinical services and we are asking riders to raise funds and use the link via Just Giving to create personalised fundraising pages or request sponsor forms from us direct.

"We appreciate that the adapted 2020 Whitehead Tour de Gwent may not have quite the same atmosphere as a large, organised event with 800-plus riders, but the scenery is just as beautiful and the sponsorship raised together with entry fees will be just as vital to help us in these unprecedented times."

To create your own fundraising page to support St David's Hospice Care, visit justgiving.com/campaign/tourdegwent

Whitehead Building Services Managing Director, Rhys Morton, who as well as sponsoring the event also takes part, said: "Those signed up for the Whitehead Tour de Gwent and the sponsors have always been fantastically supportive having grown the event year on year.

"I know that the riders can't wait to get on their bikes and that still can happen but just in smaller groups. "It’s important that we as sponsors and riders back this event to help the hospice raise funds and provide their vital services."

Visit stdavidshospicecare.org to find out more about the work being carried out.