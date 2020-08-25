THE FIRST tuk-tuk to operate in Gwent could soon hit the streets of Monmouthshire if an application is approved by councillors.

An application to licence the three-wheeled vehicle for private hire is to go before Monmouthshire council’s licensing and regulatory committee next week.

Under the plan, Gwent’s first tuk-tuk will operate on designated tour routes in the county, transporting up to two passengers on sightseeing trips.

The tuk tuk on a trial run in Llanfoist. Picture: Monmouthshire council

Monmouthshire council has already approved changes to its taxi and private hire policy to allow tuk-tuks to be used on county roads on a pre-booked basis.

But each application to operate a tuk-tuk must also be decided on an individual basis.

The applicant, Mr Jones, invited councillors Jim Higginson and Richard Roden, of the licensing committee, to inspect the vehicle and go on a trial run in Llanfoist earlier this year.

Cllr Roden described it as a “pleasant experience”.

“The vehicle itself appeared to be stable and suitable for use,” Cllr Roden said previously.

“I quite enjoyed the experience and I think that’s what it is all about.”

The tuk-tuk owned by Mr Jones – which has a top speed of 37mph – has passed an inspection report from a garage and meets mechanical requirements in Monmouthshire council’s policy.

“Mechanically the applicant has provided sufficient proof the vehicle is fit for purpose,” a council report says.

The applicant is currently a licensed hackney carriage/private hire driver with Monmouthshire council, and if the application is approved he could “start using the vehicle shortly”, the report adds.

Under Monmouthshire licensing rules, the vehicle will only be used for special occasions and pre-booked business.

It will be limited to a maximum speed of 30mph, and “specific care” must be taken when using trunk roads.

However the vehicle will not be allowed on dual carriageways or motorways.

Use of the tuk-tuk will also not be allowed if the weather causes hindrance to its stability, and passengers must wear a lap belt.

Children under 16 will not be allowed to travel unless accompanied by an adult, and those under four will not be permitted.

Monmouthshire council’s licensing committee will decide if the vehicle is suitable to be licensed at a meeting next Thursday, September 3.