WARNINGS have been issued about driving in bad weather.

With Storm Francis hitting the UK, drivers are being warned about the risks of poor weather conditions on the roads.

Consumer advice group USwitch said those who drive in the bad weather could invalidate their insurance if their car is unknowingly damaged.

Car insurance expert, Florence Codjoe, says: “With adverse weather conditions, such as thunderstorms, extreme rain and flooding coming our way, it's worth checking whether your insurance covers you.

“Driving through flooded areas can affect your brakes and obscure your visibility when driving which means your premium could be impacted if you drive against weather warning advice, and you’re involved in an accident.”

Whilst there remains a lot of confusion around how yellow, amber, and red weather warnings affect drivers, heading out on the roads will not automatically invalidate your insurance providing you drive safely and follow precautions.

According to the AA, a red weather warning indicates drivers should only travel on the road if essential, as extreme weather is expected.

An amber weather warning means there is an increased likelihood of bad or extreme weather, potentially disrupting plans and causing travel delays.

Whilst yellow means you should be aware, as severe weather is possible over the next few days and could affect you

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “Drivers look set for yet more miserable conditions in the run-up to the bank holiday.

"At the very least, surface spray on the roads will be a problem, but if conditions deteriorate further there’s the prospect of localised flooding and falling branches which could both negatively affect journey times.

“Drivers must be on their guard and, even though it’s August, trips by car look likely to be anything but plain sailing.

"We advise making sure cars are road-ready by checking tyres, oil and coolant levels in particular – and staying tuned to local weather forecasts.

"Never attempt to drive through floods unless you are sure the water is shallow enough for you to make it through.”