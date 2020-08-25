STORM Francis is set to hit Gwent today, with weather forecasters warning of "very strong winds" with gusts of 60-70 miles per hour.
Here's the latest weather forecast for Newport and the rest of the region.
Newport:
2pm – Overcast, 17C, gusts of 44mph.
3pm – Overcast, 18C, gusts of 47mph.
4pm – Overcast, 17C, gusts of 52mph.
5pm – Cloudy, 17C, gusts of 57mph.
6pm – Sunny intervals, 17C, gusts of 62mph.
7pm – Light showers, 17C, gusts of 59mph.
8pm – Overcast, 16C, gusts of 55mph.
9pm – Cloudy, 16C, gusts of 52mph.
10pm – Cloudy, 16C, gusts of 47mph.
11pm – Cloudy, 16C, gusts of 46mph.
Midnight – Light showers, 16C, gusts of 45mph.
Wednesday 1am – Cloudy, 16C, gusts of 43mph.
2am – Partly cloudy, 15C, gusts of 42mph.
3am – Partly cloudy, 15C, gusts of 40mph.
4am – Partly cloudy, 15C, gusts of 39mph.
5am – Partly cloudy, 15C, gusts of 37mph.
6am – Partly cloudy, 15C, gusts of 28mph.
7am – Cloudy, 15C, gusts of 20mph.
8am – Cloudy, 15C, gusts of 19mph.
9am – Cloudy, 16C, gusts of 19mph.
10am – Sunny intervals, 17C, gusts of 20mph.
11am – Cloudy, 17C, gusts of 18mph.
Midday – Sunny intervals, 18C, gusts of 20mph.
1pm – Sunny, 19C, gusts of 19mph.
2pm – Sunny intervals, 19C, gusts of 21mph.
Other parts of Gwent:
Blackwood – Showers on Tuesday, 15C, with gusts of up to 61mph at 6pm. Wednesday morning cloudy and dry.
Brynmawr – Heavy rain for much of Tuesday, 14C, with gusts of up to 69mph at 5pm. Wednesday morning overcast.
Chepstow – Mainly overcast on Tuesday, 17C, with gusts of up to 59mph at 5pm. Wednesday morning cloudy and dry.
Ebbw Vale – Heavy rain for much of Tuesday, 14C, with gusts of up to 65mph at 6pm. Wednesday morning overcast.
Monmouth – Overcast on Tuesday, 17C, with gusts of up to 47mph at 4pm. Wednesday morning cloudy.
Pontypool – Light rain on Tuesday, 16C, with gusts of up to 66mph at 6pm. Wednesday morning cloudy and dry.
Weather forecasts from Met Office and correct as of 2pm on Tuesday, August 25.