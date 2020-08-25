THERE have been 28 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Wales today, including one in Gwent.

Newport has recorded no new cases, but there have been 10 in neighbouring Cardiff, with the capital having recorded close to 60 new cases in the past week.

But no new deaths have been reported in Wales since yesterday, meaning the total, according to Public Health Wales, remains at 1,593.

One of the 28 new cases in Wales is in Caerphilly county borough.

There have now been 17,774 confirmed cases in Wales, according to Public Health Wales, though this figure is known to be higher.

Of these, 2,785 are in Gwent, as follows: Newport - 898; Caerphilly - 760; Monmouthshire - 388; Blaenau Gwent - 376; Torfaen - 363.

Regarding the spike in cases in Cardiff, Dr Christopher Williams - incident director for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We are monitoring a number of small clusters of COVID-19 cases in Cardiff, with investigation and management supported by the Cardiff Test, Trace and Protect team. No outbreak has been declared.

“As we move through the recovery phase of the coronavirus pandemic, we expect to see clusters in different settings.

"We manage any clusters of coronavirus appropriately, including by providing advice around infection prevention and control, and by supporting contact tracing where required.

“We remind the public and business owners that coronavirus is still circulating in the community. We all have a vital role in preventing the spread of coronavirus by sticking to social distancing guidelines - that’s staying two metres away from others, and washing hands regularly.”

Here are where the 28 newly confirmed cases are in Wales, and how many cases there have now been in those areas:

Cardiff - 10 (2,416)

Gwynedd - four (618)

Pembrokeshire - three (309)

Flintshire - two (768)

Wrexham - two (1,400)

Carmarthenshire - two (832)

Caerphilly - one (760)

Anglesey - one (467)

Denbighshire - one (820)

Merthyr Tydfil - one (588)

Rhondda Cynon Taf - one (1,897)

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.