A MAN has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to serious assault charges.

Gary Cargill, 37, of Shannon Close, Pontllanfraith, admitted the offences before a judge at Cardiff Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding and causing actual bodily harm on July 26.

Cargill was represented by Owen Williams and the prosecution by Andrew Kendall.

The defendant appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke adjourned sentence.