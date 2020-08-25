TWO Newport cemeteries have been forced to shut due to damage caused by Storm Francis, as well as three parks, as it takes force in Gwent.
St Woolos and Christchurch cemeteries have had to close immediately because of two fallen trees caused by the high winds.
Newport City Council have said that there is risk of further damage.
Belle Vue Park, Beechwood Park, and Tredegar Park have been closed for safety reasons also.
An amber weather warning has already been issued by the Met Office, beginning at 9am today and lasting 24 hours.