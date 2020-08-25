MAGIC Radio have launched a pop-up station dedicated to playing non-stop Christmas music to lift the spirits of the nation - four months earlier than usual.

While there are still more than 120 days left to go until Christmas, the launch of Magic 100% Christmas follows a survey that found that nearly a quarter had plans to start Christmas festivities earlier than usual this year as they needed something to look forward to.

When did the pop-up radio station go live on air?

The station went live at 9am (Tuesday, August 25).

What songs will the station play?

Magic 100% Christmas will play non-stop festive favourites – from Wham’s Last Christmas to Michael Bublé’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and more.

With almost two thirds (65 per cent) of the population fearing a second coronavirus spike and over half (51 per cent) worried about not being able to see friends and family, Magic Radio say the station could not come at a better time to bring some much-needed positivity.

The survey also found that more than one in three people (37 per cent) said that the Christmas mood first kicks in when they hear Christmas music, with radio playing a huge role in the festivities.

A total of 91 per cent stated that they listened to the radio over the festive season and 70 per cent agreed that Christmas and music go hand-in-hand.

Presenters: Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott host Magic Radio Breakfast across the UK. Picture: Magic Radio

What has Magic Radio Breakfast Show presenter Ronan Keating said?

Ronan Keating, Magic Radio Breakfast Show presenter, said: “2020 has been a hard year for us all – what better way to lift our spirits than bringing Christmas forward a few months?

"One of the most fulfilling parts of working at Magic Radio is to be able to connect with our listeners and bring a smile to their faces, so I can’t wait to launch Magic 100% Christmas and turn up the Christmas cheer!”

How to listen

Magic 100% Christmas is now online. It launched at 9am on Tuesday, August 25.

It is available to listen until December 25, 2020, and can be heard on one of the following: