A NEWPORT couple have spoken of their anger after being served chicken from a KFC branch which they claim turned out to be extremely undercooked.

Samantha Bates ordered the food on Thursday, August 20, for her family through delivery app Uber Eats.

However, when the KFC order arrived, from the outlet in Spytty, Newport, she said they had sent the wrong items.

"My daughter wasn’t well so I thought we’d have a delivery," she said. "It was the complete wrong order, so I rang (KFC) ten times and received no answer."

Ms Bates then decided to drive to the restaurant to complain.

"I was angry," she said.

"I was told that they would cook us a replacement, all fresh, so we waited and then came home."

Upon arriving home and starting to eat the meal, Ms Bates' partner Adam Mockbill realised something was wrong with his food.

"He was eating it and then looked and spat it out," explained Ms Bates. "I told him to stop straight away, as I work in kitchens myself so knew it wasn’t cooked."

A KFC spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear Samantha was put off her meal, that’s not want we want.

"Rather than being undercooked, this looks like some discolouring - which can sometimes happen when dealing with fresh chicken.

"It’s totally harmless, but we appreciate it doesn’t look great.

"We’ve not had any similar complaints, but to make things right, we’d love Samantha to get in touch so we can offer her a meal on us.”