IT IS 'just possible' a coronavirus vaccine could be put before regulators this year, according to researchers.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said that there may be enough clinical trial data on Oxford University's vaccine to take the next step before the end of the year.

England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said a vaccine for coronavirus may not be ready until next winter.

Responding to the comments on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Professor Pollard said: “I think that Chris Whitty is quite rightly being cautious, that it could take as long as that to first of all to demonstrate a vaccine works and is safe and then to go through the processes of regulators looking at that very carefully to make sure everything’s been done correctly.

“But it is also just possible that if the cases accrue rapidly in the clinical trials that we could have that data to put before regulators this year, and then there would be a process that they go through in order to make a full assessment of the data.”

He added that he hoped that 50,000 people would be involved in the clinical trial for the Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine candidate.

But he stressed that the size of the trial “isn’t really the issue”, saying: “What you need is to have enough cases accruing during the time of observational in the trials.”

“There are a number of trials that we’re running from Oxford here in the UK, in Brazil, and also in South Africa, and the combined size of those three trials together is around about 20,000 people, and AstraZeneca are moving forwards in their trials in the US, hoping to start enrolling 30,000 people.

“So within the trials of the vaccine that was developed here at Oxford University, we’d expect to have perhaps 50,000 or more people in the trials in total.”