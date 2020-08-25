POLICE have released the picture of a convicted drug dealer who was brought to justice as a result of a major undercover operation in Newport.
Mason Quigley, 22, of Claremont, Newport, was jailed for twice selling heroin to undercover officers in a pub cark park in the city.
The defendant was arrested in June along with other drug traffickers following a series of dawn raids as part of Gwent Police’s Operation Solar.
Quigley supplied the drugs outside the Parc-Y-Prior Inn in the Malpas area after meeting the officers who posed as drug users.
Prosecutor Gareth James said the defendant supplied the heroin to two undercover cops codenamed ‘Jack’ and ‘Nat’ working covertly in Newport.
Quigley pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying heroin on January 28 and February 4.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams told him: "This was a course of conduct involving two specific offences of supplying class A drugs to an undercover officer.
"I have read that you had begun to turn your life around, had become re-established with family members and gained employment."
Quigley was jailed for 27 months.
