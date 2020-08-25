DEATHS in care homes have exceeded the five-year average for the first time in two months, figures show.

The latest weekly figures of deaths in England and Wales revealed that 1,971 people died in care homes in the week ending August 14.

This was 36 more than the average number of deaths in the the same week over the past five years, according to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

It is the first time since June 12 that deaths in care homes have surpassed the five-year average.

However, just 40 of these were attributed to coronavirus in the latest week of figures, compared to 369 on June 12.

Between March 17 and August 14, there were 504 deaths of residents in care homes involving coronavirus in Wales.

However, the ONS suggested that the latest rise was due to the week's high temperatures rather than virus.

The provisional number of total deaths in England and Wales also rose from 8,945 to 9,392, exceeding the five-year average by 307 deaths.

Explaining the rise, the report said: "The rise in deaths between Weeks 32 and 33 coincided with high temperatures in England and Wales, and heatwave warnings were issued by NHS England.

"The increased number of deaths, and the rise above the five-year average, were likely due to the heatwave; the coronavirus did not drive the increase, as deaths involving COVID-19 continued to decrease."

In Wales, the number of deaths increased from 563 to 617 for the week ending August 14, which was 53 deaths higher than the five-year average.

However, only 2.3 per cent (14) of those deaths involved coronavirus.

In Week 33, England had the highest number of deaths involving COVID-19 with 125 deaths, followed by Wales, Northern Ireland with 4 deaths and Scotland with 3 deaths.

There were zero deaths attributed to coronavirus in Gwent during the week.