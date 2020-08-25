NEWPORT man climbs to the top of Pen Y Fan during Storm Francis, tackling up to 65mph winds.
John Wheat, 53, decided at 12.30pm today that he wanted to tackle the walk to the top of Pen Y Fan for the third time. However, this time, he would be doing so during Storm Francis that took force in Gwent today.
“It took just over an hour to reach the top,” he said.
“A few walkers were coming back down telling us they couldn’t reach the top. By then I was soaked through and was determined to reach the peak.
“It was a bit unsteady on your feet up there with gusts of around 70mph, [but] was an amazing achievement”.
An amber weather warning was issued by the Met Office today, beginning at 9am and is in place for 24 hours.
