TWO Newport men have appeared in court following an alleged stabbing incident in the Ringland area of the city last week.

Dale Brown, 33, of Greene Close, is charged with unlawfully wounding Liam Dalton with intent and having a knife in a public place at Ringland Centre

Liam Dalton, 26, of Hendre Farm Drive, is charged with unlawfully and maliciously administering to Dale Brown a poison or other destructive or noxious thing.

Dalton also faces a public disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a bottle of an unknown noxious substance, charge.

Both men were remanded in custody at the city’s magistrates’ court.

Brown and Dalton are due to appear before Newport Crown Court on September 21.