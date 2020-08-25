Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen County Borough Council leader Cllr Anthony Hunt:

I WAS honoured to lay a wreath on behalf of the council at the recent event in Pontypool to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

Even in times like these when we can’t gather in the numbers we otherwise would, it is important to remember such occasions and remind ourselves of the stories of heroism and suffering that lay behind them.

Certainly, the stories of bravery from the troops like the Chindits who fought in the far east or were posted to Japan are harrowing and need to be remembered, especially now that so few of these brave men are still with us.

It was good to read about local 94-year-old Royal Navy Veteran John Hughes in the South Wales Argus this month.

Mr Hughes’ story is a compelling one, from the high seas at forty degrees below zero to the relief efforts in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the aftermath of the atomic bombs.

Remembering such stories is about honouring the sacrifice and bravery of so many, but it is not about glorifying war – indeed, only by remembering these stories can we maintain our vigilance for peace and try to ensure that such things do not happen again.

Since I became leader, I have made it a priority to deliver on the Armed Forces Covenant for the Forces Community and Veterans, alongside our Armed Forces Champion Cllr Alan Jones.

I was therefore delighted to receive the news that Torfaen Council has been named as one of this years’ winners of the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards, for demonstrating outstanding support for the Armed Forces community.

To win an award, organisations must demonstrate that they provide ten extra paid days leave for Reservists and have supportive HR policies in place for Veterans, Reserves, Cadet Force Adult Volunteers and the spouses and partners of those serving in the Armed Forces.

The Covenant itself is a pledge to acknowledge that those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect.

As an employer, the council recognises the wide range of transferable skills that ex-service personnel can bring to our organisation.

We strive to make our policies forces-friendly and we advocate that our partners, local businesses and suppliers do the same.

I am delighted that the council has been awarded the Ministry of Defence’s highest employer award in recognition of that commitment to the Armed Forces community.

Thank you to everyone at the council and beyond who has played a part.

More information can be found at https://www.torfaen.gov.uk/en/AboutTheCouncil/Armed-Forces-Community-Covenant/ArmedForcesCommunityCovenant.aspx